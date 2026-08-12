JioMart Quick Launches Grand Independence Sale, Offers Discounts Of Up To 80% Across Categories

JioMart Quick’s Grand Independence Sale runs from August 12 to 16. |

Mumbai: JioMart Quick has launched its Grand Independence Sale for customers planning to shop ahead of Independence Day and the festive season.

The five-day sale, running from August 12 to August 16, offers discounts of up to 80 percent across several product categories. Customers can also receive additional bank discounts when using selected payment options.

Products Across Categories

The sale covers groceries, daily essentials, electronics, fashion products and items required for festive celebrations. Products from several popular brands are also included in the promotional event.

According to the company, the sale has been designed to help customers purchase everyday necessities as well as products linked to festivals and special occasions through a single platform.

Shoppers can access the deals through the JioMart mobile application and the company’s official website throughout the five-day sale period.

Quick Home Delivery

JioMart Quick, the company’s quick-commerce service, delivers eligible orders directly to customers’ homes within minutes. Delivery time may vary depending on product availability and the customer’s location.

The service allows customers to order groceries and household essentials without visiting physical stores. During the Independence Day sale, shoppers can also choose from electronics, fashion and festive products available on the platform.

Extra Bank Offers

Apart from regular product discounts, JioMart Quick is providing special Independence Day offers on selected items. Customers using eligible payment methods can receive additional savings through participating banks.

However, the availability and size of the additional discount may depend on the bank, payment option, minimum order value and other applicable terms and conditions.

Read Also JioMart unveils Republic Day savings bonanza nationwide

Customers should review the final price, delivery fee and offer conditions before completing their orders.

The JioMart Quick Grand Independence Sale will remain live until August 16 on the JioMart app and website. Product availability, delivery coverage and promotional benefits may differ across locations.