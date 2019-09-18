‘Jio to be in top 100 most valuable global brands in 3 years’

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom venture Jio will be among the 100 most valuable brands globally within three years, says a report.

The 'Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2019 report' by communication services provider WPP and market research firm Kantar Millward Brown ranked Amazon the world's most valuable brand ahead of Apple and Google.

While, Life Insurance Corp (LIC) and Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) have entered the list as new entrants.

Jio has been featured in global 100 disruptive power brands. "Jio disrupted the Indian telecom provider category with its deep discount prices for data consumption. It forced competitors to lower their prices and drove category consolidation," it said.

All telecom consumers not only Jio customers have been benefited from Jio's action, it added. "Although launched in 2016, Indian consumers see Jio as meaningfully different as Airtel, which entered the market in 1995.

Having attracted almost 300 million customers in just three years, Jio could potentially leverage this audience with the sales of advertising and content," the report added.

Stating that meaningful disruption is the key to scalable relevance, the report said Jio "will enter the Top 100 within three years at current growth rate."

It said among the nine brands entering the ranking for the first time this year are four brands from China and two from India. "The Indian brands are the state-owned insurer LIC, and TCS, the global technology consultancy."