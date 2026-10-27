Jio Shares May List At 21% Premium As GMP Reaches ₹244 Ahead Of Debut

Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) continued to attract attention in the unofficial grey market on Tuesday, ahead of its scheduled stock market listing.

According to market observers, the company's shares commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹244 apiece, indicating expectations of a positive debut.

With the IPO issue price fixed at ₹1,119 per share, the prevailing premium suggests an estimated listing price of ₹1,363.

This represents a potential gain of 21.81% over the issue price, although actual listing returns could differ significantly.

GMP Signals Strong Listing Expectations

The grey market premium reflects the unofficial price investors are reportedly willing to pay above an IPO's issue price before its stock exchange debut.

A positive premium generally suggests favourable market sentiment and expectations that shares could open above their offer price. However, GMP is neither regulated nor an official indicator of listing performance.

It can fluctuate with investor demand, market conditions and changing sentiment. Consequently, investors should not interpret the indicated ₹1,363 price as a confirmed listing valuation.

The actual opening price will be determined through the stock exchanges' price discovery process.

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to make their market debut on Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The allotment process for the company's ₹30,213 crore public issue has reportedly been completed.

Applicants can check whether they received shares through KFin Technologies, the IPO registrar, or the official websites of the two exchanges.

Successful applicants are expected to receive their allotted shares in demat accounts on Oct 27.

For investors who did not receive an allotment, refunds or the release of blocked application funds are expected to begin the same day.

Market participants will continue monitoring sentiment ahead of the listing.

While the latest unofficial premium points towards expectations of gains, the final market price will depend on demand and trading conditions when Jio Platforms shares begin trading.