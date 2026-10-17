 Jio IPO Draws ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Investor Interest As Institutions Line Up For Stake
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Jio IPO Draws ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Investor Interest As Institutions Line Up For Stake

Jio Platforms' upcoming IPO has reportedly attracted nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore in institutional investor demand. Major domestic investors, including LIC, SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund, have expressed interest alongside BlackRock, Fidelity and sovereign wealth funds. The proposed listing would give Reliance Industries' digital services subsidiary an independent market valuation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Jio IPO Draws ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Investor Interest As Institutions Line Up For Stake
Jio |

Jio Platforms' upcoming initial public offering (IPO) has reportedly attracted institutional investor interest worth nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore, indicating strong demand ahead of the company's proposed stock market debut.

According to a Moneycontrol report citing people familiar with the matter, the interest comes from leading domestic and international investors, including mutual funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and global asset managers.

The reported demand includes participation from India's 10 largest mutual fund houses and five largest insurance companies, alongside foreign investment institutions.

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is expected to open its public issue in the coming week, according to the report.

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LIC, BlackRock Among Seeking Allocations

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund are among the prominent domestic institutions reportedly seeking allocations in the offering.

International investors showing interest include Fidelity Investments, Capital Group and BlackRock.

Several major sovereign wealth funds have also reportedly indicated demand for shares.

These include Singapore's GIC, Norges Bank Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Authority.

The potential investor base extends beyond conventional institutional funds, with technology-focused global investors and large family offices also expressing interest.

The reported ₹2.5 lakh crore demand represents aggregate investor interest rather than confirmed subscriptions or final share allotments.

Listing To Unlock Separate Market Valuation

The proposed IPO would provide investors with an opportunity to acquire shares directly in Jio Platforms, which currently operates under Reliance Industries.

The company has expanded beyond its original telecommunications business into a broader digital services ecosystem.

Its operations span mobile connectivity, broadband, cloud services, digital entertainment and enterprise solutions.

Market experts cited in the report believe these businesses could strengthen Jio's long-term earnings potential and attract investors seeking exposure to India's expanding digital economy.

A separate stock market listing would also establish an independent market valuation for Jio Platforms.

The breadth of reported institutional interest suggests substantial demand for the offering.

However, final investor participation, issue size, pricing and allotments will depend on the formal IPO process and applicable disclosures.

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