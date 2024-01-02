Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services, Awaits Crucial IN-SPACe Nod

Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services |

Reliance Jio is nearing a significant milestone in its satellite communication venture, as it anticipates key authorizations from IN-SPACe, the Indian space industry regulator. These approvals are vital for Jio to deploy its satellite-based gigabit fibre services in India.

What to know? As highlighted in an Economic Times report, IN-SPACe’s approval process is intricate, requiring multiple ministry clearances. While specific details on Jio’s status remain undisclosed, IN-SPACe has acknowledged several pending applications. Jio, in collaboration with SES, aims to revolutionize broadband connectivity in India, especially in underserved rural and remote areas.

This development positions Jio in a competitive market alongside other global satellite constellation operators. The company’s readiness to launch JioSpaceFiber services, pending spectrum allocation, underscores its aggressive strategy in the nascent yet high-potential Indian satcom market.

The new Telecommunications Act, of 2023, further streamlines the spectrum allocation process, potentially accelerating Jio’s service rollout.

A fast-heating race: In the race for satellite-based internet services in India, Jio’s competitors are also making significant strides. Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, for instance, has already received the necessary approvals from IN-SPACe.

Other global players like Elon Musk‘s Starlink, Amazon, and the Tatas are also actively pursuing opportunities in this emerging market. Each of these entities is vying for a first-mover advantage in India’s promising satellite communications sector, which is set to expand significantly in the coming years.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)