 Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services, Awaits Crucial IN-SPACe Nod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services, Awaits Crucial IN-SPACe Nod

Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services, Awaits Crucial IN-SPACe Nod

This development positions Jio in a competitive market alongside other global satellite constellation operators.

www.benzinga.comUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services |

Reliance Jio is nearing a significant milestone in its satellite communication venture, as it anticipates key authorizations from IN-SPACe, the Indian space industry regulator. These approvals are vital for Jio to deploy its satellite-based gigabit fibre services in India.

What to know? As highlighted in an Economic Times report, IN-SPACe’s approval process is intricate, requiring multiple ministry clearances. While specific details on Jio’s status remain undisclosed, IN-SPACe has acknowledged several pending applications. Jio, in collaboration with SES, aims to revolutionize broadband connectivity in India, especially in underserved rural and remote areas.

This development positions Jio in a competitive market alongside other global satellite constellation operators. The company’s readiness to launch JioSpaceFiber services, pending spectrum allocation, underscores its aggressive strategy in the nascent yet high-potential Indian satcom market.

The new Telecommunications Act, of 2023, further streamlines the spectrum allocation process, potentially accelerating Jio’s service rollout.

A fast-heating race: In the race for satellite-based internet services in India, Jio’s competitors are also making significant strides. Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, for instance, has already received the necessary approvals from IN-SPACe.

Other global players like Elon Musk‘s Starlink, Amazon, and the Tatas are also actively pursuing opportunities in this emerging market. Each of these entities is vying for a first-mover advantage in India’s promising satellite communications sector, which is set to expand significantly in the coming years.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)

Read Also
Elon Musk's X Can't Avoid California Content Moderation Law: US Judge
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Divine Power Energy Plans To Launch IPO By March; Eyes ₹100 Cr Turnover By 2026

Divine Power Energy Plans To Launch IPO By March; Eyes ₹100 Cr Turnover By 2026

Rupee Falls 11 Paise To Close At 83.32 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 11 Paise To Close At 83.32 Against US Dollar

Vodafone Idea Clarifies Not In Any Discussion With Musk-Owned Starlink

Vodafone Idea Clarifies Not In Any Discussion With Musk-Owned Starlink

Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services, Awaits Crucial IN-SPACe Nod

Jio Inches Closer To Launch Satellite-Based Internet Services, Awaits Crucial IN-SPACe Nod

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On January 2; Sensex At 71,892.48, Nifty Below 21,700

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red On January 2; Sensex At 71,892.48, Nifty Below 21,700