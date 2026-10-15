Jio Financial Services Q2 Net Profit Falls 51 Per Cent To ₹340 Crore As Expenses Rise

Jio Financial Services reports lower September-quarter earnings despite higher income and interest revenue | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 15, 2026: Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a 51% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.44 crore for the September quarter of FY27, weighed down by higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 695 crore in the year-ago period.

Total Income Rises 70%

The company’s total income rose around 70% to Rs 1,699.41 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,002.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 1,257.68 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 392.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses More Than Double

The company’s total expenses rose to Rs 1,166 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 436.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Shares Close Marginally Higher

Shares of Jio Financial Services settled at Rs 218.75 on the BSE, up 0.09% from the previous close.

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