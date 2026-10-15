Jio Introduces Limited-Time Buy-One-Get-One ₹349 Recharge Offer For Select Prepaid Users: All Details

Telecom major Reliance Jio | Jio logo

Reliance Jio has begun offering an extra month of service to a select group of prepaid subscribers under a limited-time buy-one-get-one scheme. The offer is not open to all customers, and eligible users are being informed through an SMS from the telecom operator.

How does the offer work?

Under the scheme, a subscriber who recharges with the plan named in the message gets a second month of service at no added cost. The benefit applies to the Rs. 349 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans, and that the recharge has to be made through the official MyJio app. Once the paid plan ends, the complimentary one-month plan is activated automatically.

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Who is eligible?

Jio Care, the company's support handle, said in a reply on X that the offer is currently available only to eligible users for a limited period. Subscribers who qualify receive a message stating that the Jio Buy 1 Get 1 offer is available on their number, along with the recharge plan on offer. Users who have not received the SMS cannot claim the benefit. The company has not said how long the offer will run or how eligibility is decided.

Plans covered

The Rs. 349 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and includes 2GB of data a day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS a day. It also bundles a 12-month Canva Pro subscription, an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan, JioTV and JioAICloud.

The Rs. 299 plan is also valid for 28 days, with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. It includes JioTV, JioAICloud and the 18-month Gemini Pro plan, but the report does not list Canva Pro among its benefits.

Offer not independently confirmed

It could not verify the offer on its own, as no one on its team had received the SMS from Jio. The details therefore rest on user reports and the Jio Care reply on X. Subscribers who want to check whether they qualify can look for the message from Jio or open the MyJio app before recharging.