Jio Financial Launches UPI Cash Withdrawal Service To Expand Rural Banking Access In March 2026

Jio Financial Services Limited announced that its subsidiary, Jio Payments Bank, has introduced UPI-based cash withdrawal services through Business Correspondent touchpoints. |

Mumbai: Jio Financial is taking another step to bridge India’s digital and cash economies, rolling out a feature that allows users to withdraw money without needing a debit card or ATM.

Jio Payments Bank has launched a UPI-based cash withdrawal facility that allows customers to access cash by scanning a QR code and authorizing the transaction through their UPI app. This eliminates the need for physical debit cards or ATM visits, simplifying the withdrawal process for users.

The service is designed with a focus on rural and semi-urban populations, where access to ATMs may be limited. By leveraging its Business Correspondent network, the bank enables last-mile delivery of banking services, making cash withdrawals more accessible to underserved communities.

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The initiative aims to connect digital payment systems with physical cash access. It offers first-time digital users an assisted and secure way to experience UPI transactions while still meeting their need for cash, helping ease the transition toward digital adoption.

Jio Payments Bank is leveraging its digital infrastructure and distribution network to expand UPI usage among cash-dependent segments. The move aligns with broader efforts to enhance financial inclusion by making banking services more accessible and user-friendly across India.

The rollout reflects Jio Financial’s strategy of combining digital innovation with on-ground infrastructure to widen access to financial services and strengthen India’s evolving payments ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press note document and does not include external verification or additional sources.