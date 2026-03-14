Jio Financial–Allianz Reinsurance Venture Wins IRDAI Approval To Begin Operations In India

Jio Financial Services said its joint venture, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited, received a certificate of registration from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. |

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services has moved closer to expanding its presence in the insurance sector after its reinsurance joint venture secured regulatory approval to begin operations.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has granted a certificate of registration to Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited (AJRL), enabling the company to operate as a reinsurance firm in India. The approval was communicated through a letter dated March 12, 2026, and the company received the formal intimation from AJRL at around 6:00 p.m. IST on the same day.

AJRL was formed as a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and Allianz Europe B.V. under an agreement announced earlier. The venture was incorporated on September 8, 2025, to carry out reinsurance business in India, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals.

📈 Jio Financial Services & Allianz Launch Reinsurance Joint Venture in India | MCap 1,63,434.57 Cr



• Jio Financial Services Limited and Allianz Europe B.V. established a reinsurance joint venture named 'Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited' (AJRL) on September 8, 2025.

• AJRL… pic.twitter.com/lPUaXhmWb3 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 13, 2026

The certificate of registration from IRDAI marks a key regulatory milestone for the joint venture. With the approval now in place, the company can formally commence operations in India’s reinsurance market, which provides risk coverage to insurance companies.

Jio Financial Services informed stock exchanges about the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The update follows earlier disclosures made on July 18, 2025, regarding the joint venture agreement and on September 9, 2025, regarding the incorporation of Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited. The regulatory approval now paves the way for the joint venture to begin its reinsurance operations in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the company filing dated March 13, 2026. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment, or legal advice.