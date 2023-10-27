Jio Demonstrates India’s First Satellite-based Gigabit Broadband To Connect The Remotest Corners Of India |

Delhi, India, October 27, 2023: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited , the world’s largest private mobile data network, successfully demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga fiber service to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India. Jio demonstrated its new satellite broadband, called JioSpaceFiber, at India Mobile Congress on Friday. The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices.

Today, Jio delivers high speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers. To accelerate digital inclusivity for every household in India, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its premier lineup of broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber. With Jio, consumers and businesses have unprecedented access to reliable, low latency and high- speed internet and entertainment services, regardless of location. The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, further enhancing the availability and scale of Jio True5G in the remotest parts of the country.

Jio is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry.

To demonstrate its power and reach, four of the remotest locations in India have already been connected with JioSpaceFiber:

Gir Gujarat

Korba Chattisgarh

Nabrangpur Odissa

ONGC-Jorhat Assam

“Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. “JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.”

“Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India,” said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. “Our first fiber-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country.”

