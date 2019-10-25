Jio announces ‘All In One Plans’ for JioPhone users

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Friday announced new tariff plans for JioPhone users to target customers in the feature phone segment.

The company has come out with four new monthly plans in the range of Rs 75 to 185 with 500 minutes of talk time for calls made to other networks.

Reliance Jio's move to charge for interconnection usage charge of 6 paise per minute on outgoing calls made to other networks was seen as an inconvenience for customers by industry experts. The company then issued new plans for smartphone users with uniform IUC call provision in the range of Rs 222 to Rs 444.

According to the comparison chart of JioPhone tariff with one month plan of its competition in Reliance Jio statement, the Rs 75 plan is higher than around Rs 65 being charged by some of the operators.

However, Jio has added 500 minutes IUC calls and 3 GB data along with free calls within its network while it claimed that rivals are offering around 233 minutes of total talk time and 200 MB of data only.

Similarly, in other plans priced at Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185 with 28 days validity, Reliance Jio has added data in the range of 14 GB to 56 GB to poach feature phone users on its network.