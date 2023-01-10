e-Paper Get App
Jindal Worldwide's arm to set up factory with production capacity of 2.5 lakh electric two wheelers annually

The manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad will be capable of producing 2,50,000 electric two-wheelers per year and similar numbers of batteries

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Jindal Worldwide's arm to set up factory with production capacity of 2.5 lakh electric two wheelers annually | Image: Jindal Worldwide (Representative)
Jindal Mobilitric Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jindal Worldwide Ltd, announced today plans to build a manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad capable of producing 2,50,000 electric two-wheelers per year.

The manufacturing plant will also have a capacity to produce similar numbers of batteries.

"The objective of setting-up in-house battery plant is to ensure the highest level of battery safety which will bring consumer trust on EV Products resulting in faster adoption of EV in India," the company said in a press release.

With a purpose to make its products available for the public, the company said it has exclusive dealership network in 40 cities of 10 states.

Jindal Mobilitric had earlier announced its plans to launch electric two-wheelers in April 2023.

