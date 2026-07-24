Jindal Steel Q1 Profit Falls To ₹843.80 Crore, Board Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Jindal Steel’s Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 843.80 crore. |

Mumbai: Jindal Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 843.80 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a decrease from Rs 1,041.24 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and Rs 1,495.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 15,482.13 crore, down from Rs 16,217.93 crore in Q4 FY26 and up from Rs 12,294.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total consolidated income stood at Rs 15,501.32 crore for Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 16,484.28 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 12,324.88 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses and Other Income

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were Rs 14,296.36 crore. This is a decrease from Rs 14,582.95 crore in Q4 FY26 and an increase from Rs 10,306.97 crore in Q1 FY26. Other consolidated comprehensive income was Rs 99.86 crore for the quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was Rs 8.30. This compares to Rs 10.27 in Q4 FY26 and Rs 14.73 in Q1 FY26.

Management Appointments

The company announced the appointment of Vidya Rattan Sharma as an additional director and managing director for a term of two years, effective 24 July 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Sandeep Modi was appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective the same date. Rajiv Kumar was appointed Chief Operating Officer (Senior Management Personnel), also effective 24 July 2026.

Sukhjit S. Pasricha was appointed Head – Human Resources (Senior Management Personnel) of the company, effective 24 July 2026.

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Auditor Appointments

S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP was appointed as statutory auditors for a first term of five years, subject to shareholder approval. The appointment is effective from the conclusion of the 47th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 52nd Annual General Meeting.

Sunil Agrawal will step down as interim Chief Financial Officer but will continue to oversee the finance function, according to the filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.