Jhandewalas Foods Reports 82% Revenue Growth, PAT Falls 17% In H2

Jhandewalas Foods’ H2 FY26 standalone revenue from operations rose 82 percent YoY to Rupees 100.3 crore, while PAT fell 17 percent to Rupees 2.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Jhandewalas Foods Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 100.3 crore for the half year ended March 31, 2026, up 82 percent from Rupees 55.2 crore in the half year ended March 31, 2025. Profit after tax, however, declined 17 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2.9 crore from Rupees 3.5 crore. The company filed its half-yearly results and did not disclose separate Q4 FY26 quarterly numbers.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential half-year basis, revenue from operations rose 34 percent from Rupees 74.9 crore in the half year ended September 30, 2025. PAT fell 6.9 percent from Rupees 3.1 crore in the previous half year. Profit before tax increased 27 percent to Rupees 4.1 crore from Rupees 3.3 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 95.3 crore from Rupees 73.2 crore sequentially and from Rupees 52.5 crore a year earlier.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing did not provide management commentary or segment-level reasons for the movement in revenue and profit. The profit and loss statement shows the cost of material consumed at Rupees 91.8 crore for H2 FY26, compared with Rupees 52.0 crore in H2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 1.5 crore from Rupees 1.2 crore. Finance cost fell to Rupees 0.1 crore from Rupees 0.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 175.2 crore, compared with Rupees 85.4 crore in FY25. PAT stood at Rupees 6.0 crore, compared with Rupees 6.0 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 7.4 crore from Rupees 6.0 crore. The limited review report noted overdue balances with Axis Bank and Acme Resource Limited, and also flagged concerns related to asset ownership and confirmations of balances.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.