Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Sent To 14-Days Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder and tainted businessman Naresh Goyal has been sent to 14-days judicial custody in connection with the alleged money laundering case worth Rs 538 crore fraud case at Canara Bank. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not demand the remand of Naresh Goyal. Naresh Goyal told reporters that all the allegations against him are baseless. He stated that he had not committed any scam, nor involved in any fraud.

After being placed in judicial custody, Naresh Goyal requested the Special PMLA court not to send him to Taloja jail. He explained that his wife is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Special Additional PMLA Judge M.G. Deshpande granted his request, and Naresh Goyal will be shifted to the under-trial Arthur Road jail. Due to his medical condition, the court has allowed him to have home-cooked food, a comfortable pillow, mattress, and necessary medication while in judicial custody.

PMLA court

Earlier, Naresh Goyal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody was extended till September 14 by the PMLA court on Monday (September 11). Goyal had appeared before the court on Monday after his 10-day ED custody had ended .

The premium agency had cited Naresh Goyal's "lack of cooperation" in the investigation.

Money laundering case and FIR

The money laundering case came into light after an FIR was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and a few former company officials in relation with the alleged Rs 538 crore fraud case at Canara Bank. The raids were carried out by ED in July at premises linked to Naresh Goyal.