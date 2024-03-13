Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Seeks Permission For His Family Visits To Hospital

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal | PTI

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Wednesday sought the special court’s permission to allow his family members to visit him in hospital. He also pleaded to allow him to have a personal attendant at the hospital, where he is availing treatment for cancer. Special Judge MG Deshpande asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply on Goyal’s plea by March 15.

Goyal has been admitted in hospital for treatment of cancer under police escort, after the special court rejected his plea for interim bail observing that his cancer was at a preliminary stage and not life threatening. The court, meanwhile, allowed him to have cancer treatment at a hospital of his choice for two months.

Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the ED, which claimed he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the alleged bank fraud.