Jet Airways' creditors decide to seek fresh bids

New Delhi: The creditors of shuttered Jet Airways have decided to seek fresh initial bids for the airline.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) would seek fresh Expression of Interest (EoI), says the filing. Earlier this month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed the CoC to expedite their decision on seeking fresh EoIs in view of new interest being shown for the grounded airline.

Once a storied full service carrier, Jet Airways stopped flying in April after it ran out of money for daily operations. The airline is undergoing resolution process under the IBC.