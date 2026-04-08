Jet Airways Concludes Aircraft Auction, Raises ₹568.17 Crore from Asset Sales In April 2026

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, currently under liquidation, has completed the e-auction of two Boeing 777 aircraft. | Jet Airways

Mumbai: Even as its revival remains uncertain, Jet Airways has inched forward on asset monetisation, unlocking significant value through the sale of its wide-body aircraft as part of the ongoing liquidation process.

Auction Delivers Strong Premium

The airline sold two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft through an e-auction process conducted on the BAANKNET platform. The combined highest bids came in at INR 5,68,17,90,000, substantially exceeding the total reserve price of INR 3,56,75,50,000. This indicates strong demand for aviation assets despite the carrier’s grounded status.

Two Aircraft Sold Separately

The first aircraft, VT-JET (MSN 35157), had a reserve price of INR 1,71,80,50,000 but attracted a winning bid of INR 3,09,24,90,000 from Ace Aviation XIV Limited. The second aircraft, VT-JEU (MSN 35160), was auctioned with a reserve price of INR 1,84,95,00,000 and fetched INR 2,58,93,00,000, with Ace Aviation XV Limited emerging as the successful bidder.

Process Driven by Stakeholders

The auction was conducted under the supervision of liquidator Satish Kumar Gupta, in consultation with the Stakeholders’ Consultation Committee. The sale followed earlier announcements in March 2026 and adhered to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s liquidation regulations, ensuring a transparent bidding process.

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Part of Larger Liquidation Strategy

This sale forms part of Jet Airways’ broader effort to monetise remaining assets and recover value for creditors. With high-value aircraft now sold, the focus is likely to shift to other residual assets as the liquidation process progresses.

The successful auction underscores continued investor interest in aviation assets, even as Jet Airways itself remains grounded and under resolution.

Disclaimer : This article is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or investment recommendation. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.