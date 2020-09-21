Jeffrey Archer page-turner: Two-year-old Mobile Premier League raises USD 90 million

Abhishek Madhavan, SVP of Marketing at MPL tweeted, “Hard to believe, but it has only been 2 short years with more twists and turns than a Jeffrey Archer page-turner.” MPL, an esports and mobile gaming platform, has 60 million users. This number is growing and now the company is mulling over expanding outside of India.

He also stated that the company at times forgets that it is competing with institutions that are older compared to this new entrant.