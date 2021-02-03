Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO - Here's all you need to know

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday that he would be stepping down as the chief executive of the company he founded almost 27 years ago. In an email to employees, he said he would now focus his "'energies and attention on new products and early initiatives." The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended 31 December 2020. The company recorded USD 100bn in sales for the last three months of 2020.

When is Bezos stepping down? What will his new designation be?

Bezos said he will be stepping down in the third quarter of 2021. However, he is not stepping away from Amazon. According to the email to employees, he will transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board.