Wall Street vs Reddit: Elon Musk questions Robinhood CEO over GameStop trading curb

Musk is well aware of the immense social media power that he wields. With a single word tweet on the situation he had sent Gamestop stock soaring even higher. According to one report it had risen as much as 157% in the hours after Musk's tweet.

And on February 1, as his interaction on the Clubhouse live stream became the talk of Twitter, the SpaceX CEO took it upon himself to grill Tenev. Or as he reportedly called him, "Vlad the stock impaler."

However, Robinhood appears to be maintaining its earlier position, as shared in a blog post at the end of January. "We did this because the required amount we had to deposit with the clearinghouse was so large—with individual volatile securities accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars in deposit requirements—that we had to take steps to limit buying in those volatile securities to ensure we could comfortably meet our requirements," the blog post had said.

And on Monday, Tenev elaborated further. According to reports that quote him, the company’s external clearinghouse partner had demanded it post $3 billion in collateral to back some stock margin trades. This had prompted the company to first halt buying and then take various efforts to raise the funds. Put simply, the company contends that it did not have the money to post margin.