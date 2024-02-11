 Jeff Bezos Sells Nearly 12 Million Amazon Shares Worth At Least $2 Billion
The Amazon executive chairman notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock.

Associated PressUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Amazon owner Jeff Bezos | Twitter

Seattle, Feb 11 Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than USD 2 billion.

The Amazon executive chairman notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on February 7 and February 8.

The collective value of the shares of Amazon, which is based in Seattle where he founded the company in a garage about three decades ago, was more than USD 2.04 billion, according to the listed price totals.

The stocks were grouped in five blocks between 1 million and more than 3.2 million.

Sale of more shares worth USD 8.4 billion proposed

In a separate SEC filing, Bezos listed the proposed sale of 50 million Amazon shares around February 7 with an estimated market value of USD 8.4 billion.

Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021 to spend more time on his other projects, including the rocket company, Blue Origin, and his philanthropy. His address on the stock filings is listed as Seattle, although he reportedly has relocated to Miami 

