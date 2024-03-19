 JBM Auto Bags Order Worth ₹7,500 Cr For 1,390 Electric Buses Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme; Shares Jump 1.50%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJBM Auto Bags Order Worth ₹7,500 Cr For 1,390 Electric Buses Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme; Shares Jump 1.50%

JBM Auto Bags Order Worth ₹7,500 Cr For 1,390 Electric Buses Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme; Shares Jump 1.50%

The order will be completed within 12-18 months, JBM Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | JBM Auto

JBM Auto on Tuesday said it has bagged an order for 1,390 electric buses along with the development of allied electric and civil infrastructure worth Rs 7,500 crore under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

The order will be completed within 12-18 months, JBM Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing JBM Ecolife Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has been declared as 'L1' and awarded the tender as a bus operator for procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,390 electric buses and development of allied electric and civil infrastructure on gross cost contracting under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, the company said.

The approximate order value is Rs 7,500 crore, it added.

In August last year, the government announced the 'PM-eBus Sewa' Scheme, under which 10,000 electric buses would be provided to 169 cities under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with priority given to those cities which do not have an organised bus service.

As a result of this development, the Gurugram-based company saw its shares jump 1.50 per cent. The share prices of the company stand at Rs 1,903.90 ( 3:30 pm IST).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JBM Auto Bags Order Worth ₹7,500 Cr For 1,390 Electric Buses Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme; Shares...

JBM Auto Bags Order Worth ₹7,500 Cr For 1,390 Electric Buses Under PM-eBus Sewa Scheme; Shares...

Stock Market Closing March 19: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,012.05, Nifty Below 21,900;...

Stock Market Closing March 19: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,012.05, Nifty Below 21,900;...

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: The Smart Way to Save for Your Child's Education

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: The Smart Way to Save for Your Child's Education

Nykaa As Huge Lead, Edge; To Actively Defend Its Turf: Founder Falguni Nayar

Nykaa As Huge Lead, Edge; To Actively Defend Its Turf: Founder Falguni Nayar

Where Is My Seat? Vistara Passenger Rants On X After Seat Change; Know If Airline Can Actually Do It

Where Is My Seat? Vistara Passenger Rants On X After Seat Change; Know If Airline Can Actually Do It