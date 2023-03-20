Jayanti Chauhan to steer Bisleri after Tata Consumer withdraws acquisition plan

Jayanti Chauhan | Image Source: Wikipedia

The daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, Jayanti Chauhan will now head the company as Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) has withdrawn from the acquisition process, reported the Economic TImes.

As quoted by The Economic Times, Bisleri chairman Ramesh Chauhan said, "Janaynti will run the company with our professional team and we do not want to sell the business."

Jayanti Chauhan and Bisleri

Jayanti is currently the vice chairperson of the bottled water company that her father promoted and built. She has been part of the Bisleri business periodically over the years and has been focused on Vedica as part of the company's business.

Quoting the people with knowledge of the matter the media house reported that she will work with the professional management team led by Angelo George. The bottled water company was sold to the Tata Group earlier this year for an approximated cost of Rs 7,000 crore, but the deal was canceled by Tata consumer due to indecisiveness.

Tata Consumers and Bisleri

The company had been in talks with Tata Consumers for two years but decided to call off the negotiations last week. The decision for sale was made after Ramesh Chuahan started to have health issues. But he was sure that Tata will be able to take the Bisleri brand's legacy forward.

Apart from spring water Vedica and Bisleri, the company also operates in fizzy drinks and brands like Spicy, Fonzo, Limonata and PinaColada. Ramesh Chauhan also created other super brands like ThumbsUp, Maaza, Limca and Gold Spot that were acquired by Coca-Cola.