JASH Engineering Reports ₹736 Crore Revenue, Sets ₹875 Crore Growth Goal

JASH Engineering Limited reported consolidated unaudited revenue of Rs. 736 crore for FY 2025-26, falling short of its earlier projection of Rs. 775–800 crore due to US tariff issues and Middle East disruptions. |

Indore: JASH Engineering’s latest update reflects a challenging year shaped by global disruptions, even as it sets a measured growth target for the coming fiscal.

Revenue Falls Short

JASH Engineering reported consolidated unaudited revenue of Rs. 736 crore for FY 2025-26, narrowly above the previous year’s Rs. 735 crore but below its projected range of Rs. 775 to 800 crore. The company attributed this shortfall to tariff-related challenges in the United States and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which disrupted shipments and delayed project execution timelines.

External Pressures Mount

The company highlighted that escalating US import tariffs introduced in January and June 2025, along with the war in the Middle East, significantly impacted operations. These factors led to shipping constraints, container shortages, and halted dispatches to key international markets. Additionally, Rs. 35 crore worth of orders dispatched and invoiced in March 2026 could not be recognized within the fiscal year due to delivery cut-off timelines, pushing this revenue into the next quarter.

Growth Target Set

Looking ahead, JASH Engineering has set a consolidated revenue target of Rs. 875 crore for FY 2026-27, implying an expected growth of around 19 percent. The company described this projection as balanced, factoring in ongoing global uncertainties such as fluctuating oil prices and potential economic slowdowns that may impact project execution across regions.

Order Book Remains Strong

Despite revenue pressures, the company’s order pipeline remains robust. As of April 1, 2026, JASH Engineering reported a consolidated order book of Rs. 827 crore, with Rs. 255 crore from India and Rs. 572 crore from international markets. In March 2026 alone, it secured orders worth Rs. 57 crore, including Rs. 22 crore domestically and Rs. 35 crore from overseas clients. Additionally, orders worth Rs. 40 crore are currently under negotiation, indicating potential near-term inflows.

Strategic Adjustments Underway

In response to ongoing uncertainty, the company has deferred planned investments in manufacturing facilities in the United States and Saudi Arabia. It also noted a reduction in US tariff levels to approximately 15 percent following a Supreme Court ruling, down from 50 percent earlier, and has initiated steps to claim refunds for excess duties paid.

JASH Engineering enters FY 2026-27 balancing cautious optimism with operational adjustments, supported by a stable order book and recalibrated global strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official corporate announcement and does not include independent verification or external analysis.