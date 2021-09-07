Jana Small Finance Bank to provide digital payment infra for Karnataka govt initiative

Jana Bank has become the payment gateway services provider to Namma Shaale Nanna Koduge, a Government of Karnataka initiative.

The Namma Shaale – Nanna Koduge (My School, My contribution) programme aims to provide accessibility to donors who wish to donate money to any government school in Karnataka. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, formally launched this program at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in presence of B.C. Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, V Anbu Kumar, Commissioner for Public Instruction and Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank.

Namma Shaale – Nanna Koduge programme aims to develop a sense of ownership among the public, alumni and stakeholders, and strengthen the public education system.

As per the process, the donation from the donor gets received in a single account of Karnataka Text Book Society – Department of Public Instruction [KSDPI] which then gets transferred to the respective school account.

With this tie-up, donors can access Jana SFB’s complete payment ecosystem of RTGS, NEFT, UPI, IMPS, Debit card, NACH etc. to make their donations. Additionally, the strong network of Jana SFB will enable the donors to reach out to the vast number of government schools across Karnataka, it said in a press statement.

The bank has developed 24 X 7 complaint addressing mechanism through a support desk that will take care of any technical and operational queries of donors.

Ajay Kanwal presented a donation cheque to the Chief Minister for the cause of setting up an RO Water plant at GHS Composite, Maragondanahalli School, alma mater of the Hon. Chief Minister.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 02:59 PM IST