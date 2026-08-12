'It's Been 6 Months... No Resolution Has Been Reached Till Date': Lack Of Consensus On Reappointment Led To Chandrasekaran's Resignation

Lack of consensus and delayed decision on his reappointment led to the resignation from the post of Tata Sons chairman, indicated N Chandrasekaran in a statement.

Chandrasekaran resigned today from the post and does not seek reappointment. His current tenure will end in February next year. He said that a large institution like Tata Sons deserves clarity on leadership.

“Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he said in the statement.

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Reappointment decision delayed amid board differences

Chandrasekaran was first appointed as the chairman of the holding company of the Tata group companies in 2017. He was reappointed as the chairman for five years in 2022.

As his second stint was set to end next year, Tata Sons board could not reach a consensus to reappoint Chandrasekaran as Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata sought assurance that Tata Sons will not be listed on the bourses.

“My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board."

"Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision,” Chandrasekaran said in the statement.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date."

Chandrasekaran said that he has also asked the Tata Sons board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition.

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“Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition,” he said.

Chandrasekaran’s Tata Group leadership journey

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and rose through the ranks to become chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2009. He took charge as Tata Sons chairman in 2017, becoming the first person outside the founder family to lead the conglomerate.

He was chosen by late Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata to lead the group during a period of significant transformation.

During his tenure, Tata Group expanded into several new areas, including semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles and aviation. However, the group also faced challenges involving regulatory scrutiny, business restructuring and strategic decisions.