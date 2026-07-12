ITR Filing 2026: Income Tax Portal Helps Taxpayers Choose The Right ITR Form, Step-By-Step Tool Reduces Filing Errors

The Income Tax e-Filing portal offers a built-in tool to help taxpayers select the correct ITR form based on their income and tax profile. |

New Delhi: Choosing the correct Income Tax Return (ITR) form is the first and most important step while filing your income tax return. Selecting the wrong form can delay the processing of your return and, in some cases, even result in a notice from the Income Tax Department.

To make the process easier, the Income Tax e-Filing portal provides a built-in feature that helps taxpayers identify the correct ITR form based on their income and tax profile.

Who Can Use This Feature?

The facility is available to all registered taxpayers with a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Whether you are a salaried employee, pensioner, freelancer or business owner, you can use this tool to choose the correct ITR form before filing your return.

How To Select The Right ITR Form

Log in to the Income Tax e-Filing portal and go to the e-File menu. Select Income Tax Return, choose the relevant Assessment Year, and then select the Online Filing mode.

Next, choose your taxpayer category, such as Individual, HUF or another applicable option.

The portal will then ask whether you already know which ITR form you need.

If You Already Know Your ITR Form

If you know the correct form, simply select it from the list.

If you also know which schedules are required, you can choose them and continue. If you are unsure, click Learn More. The portal will ask a few simple questions and automatically suggest the required schedules.

If You Are Unsure About The Form

If you do not know which ITR form applies to you, click Help Me Decide.

The portal will display the eligibility conditions for different ITR forms. Individual taxpayers may see options such as ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4. You can compare the conditions and select the one that matches your income.

Wizard Offers Additional Help

If you are still confused, select Still Not Clear, Let Us Help You.

The portal will ask simple questions about your residential status, income from house property, business or professional income, and other income sources. Based on your answers, it will recommend the most suitable ITR form.

Complete Your Return Carefully

Once the correct form is selected, click Let's Get Started and begin filing your return.

Fill in all the required details carefully, review the information, complete e-verification and submit the return.

Tax experts advise taxpayers to choose the correct ITR form to avoid rejection, delays in processing or notices from the Income Tax Department. If you are uncertain about the rules, it is advisable to consult a qualified tax expert or Chartered Accountant before filing your return.