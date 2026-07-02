ITR Filing Offers More Than Tax Compliance, 8 Key Benefits You Should Know Before Missing The Deadline

ITR Filing Offers More Than Tax Compliance. |

New Delhi: Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is often seen as a task meant only for people who need to pay tax. But experts say filing your ITR offers many important benefits, even if your tax liability is low or zero.

Claim Tax Refunds

If extra tax has been deducted from your salary, bank interest or other income during FY 2025–26, filing ITR is the only way to get that money back.

If your income exceeds the maximum exemption limit, or you're otherwise required to file an ITR, remember to file it before the due date.



Your ITR is basically your financial CV!



Even if your income fluctuates, filing your ITR helps you:

✅ Claim TDS.

✅ Establish official… pic.twitter.com/pEP0NoXjcL — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 2, 2026

This usually happens when Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is higher than your actual tax liability.

Carry Forward Losses

If you suffered losses in shares, mutual funds, property or business, filing your ITR on time allows you to carry those losses forward.

These losses can later be adjusted against future profits, helping reduce tax burden.

Better Loan Approval

Banks and financial institutions often ask for ITR records from the last two to three years before approving loans.

This is especially useful for self-employed professionals, freelancers and business owners, as ITR acts as income proof.

Helps in Visa Applications

Many countries ask applicants to submit ITR acknowledgements while applying for tourist, business or student visas.

Regular tax filing shows financial stability and may improve approval chances.

Filing May Still Be Mandatory

Even if your income is below the taxable limit, filing may still be compulsory in some cases.

For example, you may need to file if you deposited over Rs 1 crore in current accounts, spent more than Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel, or paid over Rs 1 lakh in electricity bills.

Avoid Penalties

Missing the ITR deadline can lead to penalties.

Late filing can attract a fee of up to Rs 5,000. If income is below Rs 5 lakh, the maximum penalty is Rs 1,000.

Interest may also apply on unpaid taxes.

Strong Financial Record

ITR creates a reliable financial record.

It can help while applying for insurance, scholarships, business funding or government tenders.

Legal Requirement

If your gross total income exceeds the basic exemption limit for FY 2025–26, filing ITR is generally mandatory, even if deductions reduce final tax payable to zero.