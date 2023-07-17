ITI Wins Accolades From ISRO & DoT For Its Role In Successful Launch Of Chandrayaan-3 | ITI Limited

ITI Limited has won accolades from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), and Department of Telecommunications (Ministry of Communications) for playing a significant role in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 (LVM3-M4) that was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on July 14, the company announced through an exchange filings.

The flight vehicle of this mission had on its board 55 packages manufactured by ITI Limited adhering to the stringent highest quality standards of ISRO. India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, had a perfect successful launch onboard a Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket.

Thus far, only three countries, the U.S., Russia and China, have successfully softlanded on the moon. The Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and Minister of State Mr. Jitendra Singh hailed the achievement by ISRO for the successful mission.

“We would like to convey our deepest appreciation to all the team members in your organization who have worked hard for the realization of these packages. We will strive together for more successes in future also,” said Sheena Abraham Group Director Electronics Production Group, ESAE (ISRO - Electronics Systems Actuators Entity) appreciating ITI’s role in the mission.

K. Rajaraman, Secretary, DoT under whom the CPSU ITI Limited operates said – “DOT celebrates the successful launch of Chandrayaan3, India's lunar mission and congratulates ITI Limited whose various fabricated packages have flown in the mission. We at DOT are very proud to be a part of ISRO's successful efforts of pushing boundaries of space exploration.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited said, “ITI Limited is overwhelmed to be part of the prestigious Lunar Mission which marks a historic achievement in the national space programme. It gives me immense pride to state that ITI has contributed its distinct engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce to help this mission. The Space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry and we will leverage this long association with ISRO to carve a bigger role in Space Programmes of the future."

The shares of ITI Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹108.40, up by 0.51 percent.

