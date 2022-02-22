ITI Mutual Fund launches ITI Conservative Hybrid Fund

ITI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of ‘ITI Conservative Hybrid Fund’. The NFO opened on February 21, 2022 and closes on March 07, 2022.

The Fund will invest into an array of high quality Debt Instruments and also into leading Nifty50 Index stocks. The fund will be jointly managed by Mr. Vikrant Mehta and Pradeep Gokhale, the company said in a press statement.

The Fund seeks to generate regular income through investments in debt and money market instruments, along with capital appreciation through limited exposure to equity and equity related instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.

Announcing the launch of the NFO, George Heber Joseph, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, ITI Mutual Fund said, “We believe it has a very high potential to attract money from investors who are predominantly investing in traditional savings products. The fund will have minimum 75 percent of the exposure towards high quality debt securities and the remaining balance will be invested in equity and equity-related instruments of companies belonging to NIFTY50 Index. Equity exposure will range between 10 percent-25 percent of the AUM and will be dynamically managed to give investors a smooth investment experience.”

The current AUM of the fund house is Rs 2,661 crores as on January 31, 2022. Out of the total AUM, Equity AUM accounted for Rs 1,869 crores while Hybrid and Debt schemes accounted for Rs 580 crores and Rs. 212 crores respectively, the statement added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:04 PM IST