ITC's Fabelle chocolates unveils Finesse collection

Anuj Rustagi- ITC Ltd., Mahendra Barve- Head of product development, confectionary and chocolates, Chef Adriano Zumbo and Master Chocolatier Ruby at the event. (L to R) |

Mumbai: Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury brand from ITC, launched Fabelle Finesse. The company has joined hands with Chef Adriano Zumbo, an acclaimed Australian pâtissier, to unveil the Finesse collection.

The brand has launched the world’s finest chocolate, delivering an unparalleled smoothness and melt-in-the-mouth experience, according to an ITC statement.

ITC’s technological innovation has enabled Fabelle to produce chocolates as fine as 7 microns*. The technology is a result of months of research done by ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre and close collaboration with Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, to craft an exquisite chocolate in India that rivals the best in the world.

ITC says that in a neurological testing method conducted by Neurons Inc, consumers found Finesse to be significantly smoother than benchmarks and reduces stress levels.

At the event, Chef Adriano Zumbo threw a challenge to chocolate makers across the world to present a finer commercially available chocolate than Fabelle Finesse. The winner of the challenge would receive Rs 1 crore as a prize. The challenge will be live from October 18 and will be open for seven days.

Fabelle Finesse has been created using cocoa sourced from Ghana and Colombia in milk and dark variants. The limited edition boxes will be available at select Fabelle Boutiques at ITC hotels in India.

The chocolate is crafted using The Cocoa Finesser technology which helps reduce the size of chocolate particles to a level that can't be achieved through the conventional refining process alone.

Anuj Rustagi, COO, Chocolates, Confectionery, and Coffee (Foods Division) ITC, said, "Fabelle Finesse is an artisanal masterpiece crafted with love, passion, and pride that brings this innovation to market."

Sharing his experience, Adriano Zumbo said, “Judging from the quality of the chocolate I have tasted, I am happy to challenge any chocolate-maker in the world to come up with a better quality of chocolate in terms of its fineness.”

*Particle size as measured by Malvern Mastersizer 3000 equipment - D [4,3] and D90 analysis protocols