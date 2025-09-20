 ITC Stands Firm On Long-Term Investment Plans In Nepal Despite Recent Unrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessITC Stands Firm On Long-Term Investment Plans In Nepal Despite Recent Unrest

ITC Stands Firm On Long-Term Investment Plans In Nepal Despite Recent Unrest

Calling the current business landscape a "very complex environment," Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said. He also added that enterprises must learn to navigate what he termed TURN - Turbulence, Uncertainties, Rapid Change and Novel Strategies.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Friday said the company will continue with its long-term investment plans in Nepal despite the recent unrest in the Himalayan nation.The company's expansion plans in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and hotels there remain on track, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said.

"The recent unrest in Nepal is not derailing any of ITC's investment plans in the Himalayan nation. Now, things are improving," Puri told reporters on the sidelines of MCC AGM.He stressed that uncertainties and disruptions were becoming the norm globally, but businesses must adapt to them."We are seeing uncertainties and disruptions across.

While it's not good for business or ease of living, we have to navigate and continue. otherwise you cannot progress in today's world," he said.In the hospitality space, ITC has operated a hotel in Nepal under a management contract since 2024, and a second property is already in the pipeline.

Calling the current business landscape a "very complex environment," Puri said enterprises must learn to navigate what he termed TURN - Turbulence, Uncertainties, Rapid Change and Novel Strategies.He underlined that global geopolitics and geoeconomics were key drivers of these disruptions, alongside the growing impact of climate change."Regulations are tightening, and non-tariff barriers are also increasing," Puri said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
'Strategic Silence, Loud Optics Liability For Nation': Congress Slams PM Modi As US Imposes USD 100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas
'Strategic Silence, Loud Optics Liability For Nation': Congress Slams PM Modi As US Imposes USD 100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic & Power Block Between Kharbao & Juichandra On 22 Sept

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aerospace Giant Airbus Will Set Up Research Centre In Gujarat, Reinforcing Commitment To India's...

Aerospace Giant Airbus Will Set Up Research Centre In Gujarat, Reinforcing Commitment To India's...

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Curb Applications, Boost Offshoring: Former Infosys CFO...

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Curb Applications, Boost Offshoring: Former Infosys CFO...

Amazon Doubles Product Deliveries In The Same & Next Day Categories In Assam, Registering Demand...

Amazon Doubles Product Deliveries In The Same & Next Day Categories In Assam, Registering Demand...

ITC Stands Firm On Long-Term Investment Plans In Nepal Despite Recent Unrest

ITC Stands Firm On Long-Term Investment Plans In Nepal Despite Recent Unrest

How to Secure a ₹65,000 Personal Loan Instantly with Upwards

How to Secure a ₹65,000 Personal Loan Instantly with Upwards