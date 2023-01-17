e-Paper Get App
ITC signs pact to acquire 100% stake in Yoga Bar brand

This will provide ITC access to a growing market for snack bars and protein bars in India.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
PTI
According to a regulatory filing, India's hotel to retail conglomerate ITC is set to acquire health food brand Yoga Bar's parent firm Sproutlife.

This will provide ITC access to a growing market for snack bars and protein bars in India, and boost its food and beverages portfolio.

