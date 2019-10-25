ITC Q2 net profit up 37%

Mumbai: ITC on Thursday reported a 37.06% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,173.72 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven mainly by paperboards, hotels and FMCG-others business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,045.07 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, the FMCG major said. Its net sales rose 6.16% to Rs 12,759.44 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 12,018.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Gross revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,750.16 crore, representing a growth of 6%, driven mainly by paperboards, hotels and FMCG-others (excluding the lifestyle retailing business)," ITC said.

Total expenses for the quarter under review rose 4% to Rs 8,455.16 crore from Rs 8,129.19 crore a year ago.

Revenue from FMCG business grew 5.78% to Rs 9,138.13 crore from Rs 8,638.60 crore in the September quarter a year ago. The FMCG business comprises cigarettes and others segments.

Revenue from cigarettes stood at Rs 5,841.91 crore in July-September quarter, up 6.80% from Rs 5,469.86 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.