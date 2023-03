ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary | Image: ITC Ltd (Representative)

ITC Limited announced that the company is incorporating ITC Fibre Innovations Limited, a new wholly-owned subsidiary, on 3rd March, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The initial subscribed share capital of the said company would be ₹1 lakh.

