ITC Eyes 1 Crore Farmers, 250 Hotels By 2031, FMCG And Green Businesses Drive Next Growth Phase

ITC Limited has outlined a growth roadmap focused on FMCG expansion, digital agriculture, fresh food and sustainable packaging. | File Image |

Kolkata: ITC Limited has announced an ambitious medium-term growth plan focused on expanding its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, strengthening digital agriculture and growing sustainable businesses, according to its FY26 annual report.

The company is targeting stronger growth across multiple businesses while also improving profitability and long-term sustainability.

FMCG Focus

ITC said it aims to become India’s No. 1 FMCG company by expanding its core brands and entering new value-added product categories.

The company plans to focus more on health, nutrition, convenience and premium products as consumer preferences continue to change.

ITC remains India’s second-largest FMCG company after Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri is leading the company’s “ITC Next” strategy, which focuses on innovation, digital transformation and future-ready businesses.

Digital Farming

ITC is also betting heavily on digital agriculture through its ITCMAARS platform.

The company aims to onboard 4,000 Farmer Producer Organisations and reach 1 crore farmers by 2030.

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ITC said the platform could improve crop yields by 15–20 percent and raise farmers’ income by 25–30 percent.

The platform provides personalised farm advice, market access and easier credit support.

In the next phase, ITCMAARS will add advanced technologies such as IoT-based advisory, soil sensors and remote sensing to improve farming efficiency.

New Businesses

ITC identified its Fresh Food Business as a major future growth driver.

The business currently operates through more than 70 cloud kitchens across cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

The company is also expanding sustainable packaging with recyclable and fibre-based alternatives to single-use plastic.

Sustainability Goals

ITC reaffirmed its target of achieving net zero operations by 2050.

In hospitality, ITC Hotels plans to expand to 250 properties with over 22,000 keys by 2031. The company will also continue investing in renewable energy, water conservation and climate-smart agriculture.