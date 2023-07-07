ITC Allots 1,17,77,630 Ordinary Shares Under ESOPs | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC Ltd on Friday announced the allotment of 1,17,77,630 ordinary shares of ₹1 each, upon exercise of 11,77,763 options by optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the company stands increased to ₹1245,12,45,141 divided into 1245,12,45,141 ordinary shares of ₹1 each.

ITC Ltd shares

The shares of ITC on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹469.50, down by 0.93 percent.

