ITAT Deletes ₹11,003 Crore Tax Disallowance Against Reliance Jio

Telecom major Reliance Jio | Jio logo

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has ruled in favour of Reliance Jio Infocomm by deleting an ₹11,003-crore tax disallowance for assessment year 2019-20.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the tribunal held that the manner in which an expenditure is reflected in a company’s books cannot, by itself, determine its treatment under tax law.

The dispute involved expenses that Jio had recorded as capital work-in-progress (CWIP) in its accounts but treated as revenue expenditure while computing taxable income.

The expenditure covered interconnect charges, employee expenses, professional fees, power and fuel costs, repairs, maintenance and network operating expenses.

ITAT questions basis of tax disallowance

The assessing officer had argued that the expenditure was associated with upgrades and improvements to Jio’s telecom network. On that basis, the expenses were considered capital in nature, with depreciation to be allowed under Section 32 of the Income Tax Act. The entire amount was consequently disallowed.

However, the tribunal noted that accounting and tax treatment do not necessarily have to be identical. If tax authorities seek to classify an expense as capital expenditure, they must examine its purpose and demonstrate a direct connection with the creation or acquisition of a capital asset.

The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) had earlier deleted the addition, observing that the expenses related to infrastructure that was already installed and operational and did not create a new enduring asset.

Telecom network spending not automatically capital expenditure

The ITAT bench of judicial member Amit Shukla and accountant member Arun Khodpia noted that telecom networks require continuous maintenance, strengthening and optimisation even after commercial operations begin.

According to the tribunal, spending on improving an existing network does not automatically qualify as capital expenditure. The key consideration is whether the expenditure created a new asset, expanded the existing profit-making structure or merely supported the operation of assets already in use.

The tribunal also criticised the assessing officer for treating the ₹11,003 crore as one composite capital outlay without examining the individual expenses.

It ultimately concluded that the expenditure was incurred to maintain quality-of-service standards for existing assets and upheld the deletion of the entire tax disallowance.