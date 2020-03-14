Italy fumes at ECB's Lagarde after Milan markets plunge

Italian leaders expressed their "disgust" with comments from European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde that saw the Milan exchange suffer a historic collapse.

The ECB surprised markets on Thursday by refusing to lower its main interest rate in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lagarde appeared to make matters worse by noting that the institution was "not here to close spreads" between the borrowing costs of member states.

Her words contributed to a record 17% drop on the Milan exchange and a spike in the yields of Italian bonds.

"Let me express my disgust, horror and shame for what is happening in Europe," Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini said.