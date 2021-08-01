It is in my DNA to pioneer: Harsh Mariwala

Here, we present excerpts from the conversation in which the two veterans discuss Mariwala’s book, his life journey and what makes him a defining factor for India and its business growth.

Sam Balsara: You started your working life operating from a joint family. Would you say this helped make you a better listener, taking everyone's point of view on the table and prepared you in some way for an independent and accomplished business and personal life?

Harsh Mariwala: I lived in a joint family of about 25 members who had diverse interests. My father and my uncle played golf, one of my uncles was a sailor. Another used to ride. I got to try new things. I did a lot of sailing and riding. I also started playing golf and dabbling in Indian classical music. The joint family really broadened my horizons. Being in a joint family also teaches you to be tolerant. You have to go on adjusting, whether it is the food or something else. It also taught me a lot of business sense. Our business was also joint, so a lot of business issues would get discussed at home, besides success stories of other business families doing well. On the flip side, living in a joint family, you're not that independent. You don't get autonomy. If you’re not allowed to air a difference of opinion, then it's frustrating. But overall, it taught me a lot of things which I was able to apply later in my journey.

What would you say to today's entrepreneurs who have not had the benefit of this joint family upbringing?

It's important that you create the right networks. I've done it in my own journey. It's very important to broaden your horizons and be part of some other groups where you get to listen to diverse views. It'll help you in terms of working with other diverse viewpoints, listening to others, and also build consensus. You can't replicate the joint family unless you stay in the joint family.

In your book, you mention that your father not allowing you to go abroad for an MBA was perhaps a blessing in disguise. Would you say from looking around that most MBAs do not grow entrepreneurially?

I always knew that I wanted to be in business, and I would never work for anybody else. If you look at people who are MBAs, the likes of Uday Kotak… he started his own business, completely different from his family business. Ajay Piramal is also an MBA. He started on his own and he went into pharma and all that. A lot depends on the individual and what he or she wants to do. Many new age MBAs have worked for a short period of time in US companies and then started on their own and made a success out of it. We are seeing more and more entrepreneurs willing to take a risk and try something new. Some of the earlier entry barriers have got eliminated. You see so many entrepreneurs entering the D2C branded business. Ultimately, you cannot generalize.