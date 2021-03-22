IT earnings, increasing exports and revival: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 22, 2021

Accenture's result and indications for Indian IT:

Global IT services major Accenture plc has improved its operating profit margins in the February ending quarter. It has managed to do sp despite adding a record number of employees. Importantly, the company has raised its operating profit margin guidance for the future.

Accenture upping the full-year guidance to 15-15.1%, helped by the revenue growth and low travel costs. Accenture further said its deal wins in the quarter climbed a staggering 13% on-year to $13 billion. Consulting and outsourcing new bookings were each a record $8.0 billion

Indian IT companies have often mirrored Accenture's performance in

the past. Hence, Indian IT companies are also expected to have a bumper earning season in the March quarter.

Indian IT companies on their part have been on an aggressive hiring spree of late. The number of new deals wins is at a record high. And, companies have strong revenue visibility for the next 3-4 years.