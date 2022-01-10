IT consultancy Xebia partners with digital specialist SwissQ

Globally operating IT consultancy Xebia and digital specialist SwissQ announced a partnership that extends Xebia’s geographical reach into Switzerland, gives SwissQ offshore and nearshore capabilities, and increases access to a combined 4000 technical experts globally for a joint customer base.

Xebia augments SwissQ’s services portfolio with software development services, DevOps and SRE consultancy, enhanced data and AI consultancy, and partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. It also boosts SwissQ’s training offer with its robust Xebia Academy curriculum, it said in a press statement.

SwissQ fortifies Xebia’s position of authority with its technology conferences and online formats on Agile, product development, DevOps, and software quality. It also allows for broadening Xebia’s geographical footprint in AI, cloud, DevOps, and SRE services.

“We are pleased to welcome SwissQ into the Xebia family” said Anand Sahay, CEO and Cofounder Xebia Global services. “We are sure that this partnership will help SwissQ offer unique value proposition to address its customers digitization needs with innovative and cutting edge solutions.”

Adrian Zwingli, SwissQ Chairman said, “Being part of the number one digital consulting company makes SwissQ the go-to player for digital initiatives and digital natives in Switzerland. The partnership also brings more brilliant minds together to share knowledge, innovate and create fantastic new opportunities.”

Founded in 2001, Xebia quickly grew from a small Java company into a leading, global, full-service digital consultancy.

Founded in 2006, SwissQ generates 90 percent of its revenue through consultancy and is the go-to IT training provider in Switzerland.

The collaboration between the two companies increases the capacity of each to support customers and build high-quality solutions for the DACH market. Both expect the partnership to benefit their colleagues as well as their joint clients, through new opportunities to work together in diversified teams on different services.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:37 PM IST