Israel's Stock Market Plunges Amid War With Palestine; Regional Markets Experience Similar Declines

The Israel stock market opened with significant losses amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine. The deep red opening reflects heightened uncertainty and investor concerns due to the conflict's impact on the region's stability and economic outlook. The situation continues to evolve, and the stock market may remain volatile in the coming days as events unfold.

On Sunday, key stock indices across the region experienced significant declines, with Israel's benchmark TA-35 stock index leading the way with a substantial 5.2 percent drop, marking its most significant loss in over three years. The Tadawul All Share Index in Riyadh also decreased by 1.2 percent, and stock markets in Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain also registered losses. Egypt's EGX30 index saw a decline of up to 2 percent.

The Israel's benchmark TA-35 Index on Sunday at 11:57 am GMT+3 were trading at 1,711.52, down by 119.13 points or 6.48 percent

Hamas Attacks Israel

On Saturday, the Palestinian group Hamas carried out a series of large-scale and brutal attacks on Israel, launching thousands of missiles and infiltrating forces into much of the country's southern region. These attacks deliberately resulted in the tragic deaths of hundreds of civilians, with several dozen taken hostage. In response to these actions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war against Hamas, signaling the likelihood of substantial retaliation in the days and weeks ahead.

