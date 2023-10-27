Isha, Akash, And Anant Ambani Get Shareholder Approval For Appointment On Reliance Board

Ambani family |

The appointment of Ambani scions Akash, Isha and Anant on the board of Reliance Industries has been approved by the shareholders, the company on Friday said through an exchange filing.

As per the regulatory filing, twins Isha and Akash, got over 98 per cent of votes for being appointed on the board of Reliance while Anant, got 92.75 per cent votes.

The voting was conducted through remote e-voting process, in respect of resolutions contained in the Postal Ballot Notice dated September 25, 2023. The said resolutions have been passed with more than requisite majority on October 26, 2023 (the last date of e-voting).

Reliance Industries shares

The shares of Reliance Industries on Friday at 12:25 pm IST were at Rs 2,264, up by 1.68 percent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)