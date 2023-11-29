Is XUV700 Worth The Wait?

Mahindra website

The Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the most anticipated SUV launches in India in recent times. Ever since its launch last year, the XUV700 has commanded extremely high demand, resulting in waiting periods extending up to 9 months! But is the XUV700 really worth such a long wait? Let's analyze this in detail.

An Overview of the Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is Mahindra's new flagship SUV, replacing the popular XUV500. Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in two broad trims - MX and AdrenoX (AX) - and three variants under the AX line-up – AX3, AX5, and AX7 .

It is available with both 5-seat and 7-seat layouts, paired to either a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (200PS/380Nm) or a 2.2L diesel motor (185PS/450Nm). Transmission options include 6-speed manual and automatic units. The top-end AX7 variants also get an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Some key features of the XUV700 include

10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen

Digital instrument cluster

Panoramic sunroof

6-way powered driver seat

Dual-zone climate control

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Wireless phone charger

Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, etc.

The XUV 700 price is between Rs. 14.03 lakhs and Rs. 26.57 lakhs (ex-showroom).

What Makes the XUV700 Worth the Long Wait?

Powerful Engine Options

The XUV700 offers a choice between petrol and diesel engines, both offering strong performance. The petrol motor delivers 200PS, while the diesel churns out 185PS in the lower variants and 215PS in the AX7 trim. There is hardly any other SUV in this price bracket that offers such powerful yet fuel-efficient engine options.

Loaded with Features

Mahindra has equipped the XUV700 with multiple premium and segment-first features like the largest-in-class sunroof, Adrenox intelligence system, auto booster headlamps, personalized safety alerts and more. It offers several luxurious features that are generally found only in cars from the segment above.

Safety First

With the XUV700 price, safety has been given utmost importance. It comes equipped with up to 7 airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes and ADAS tech like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc. Safety standards on the XUV700 are on par with more expensive SUVs.

Impressive Ride Quality

Mahindra has worked extensively to tune the suspension of the XUV700 for Indian road conditions. As a result, it offers fantastic ride quality and an insulating cabin with minimal noise and vibrations, even at high speeds. The AWD system further improves handling and stability.

Spacious Cabin and Practicality

The XUV700 has generous space for both rows of passengers, along with ample storage areas and captain seats for the middle row. The seats offer good comfort and support. It also has a sizeable 600-litre boot capacity plus 60:40 split rear seats. Overall, it's an efficient and versatile SUV.

Stunning Looks

Mahindra has implemented a significant design transformation, moving from the XUV500 to the XUV700. Its muscular profile and imposing road presence make the exterior look extremely attractive. The sophisticated and modern interior design also impresses buyers.

Advanced Technology

The XUV700 marks a quantum leap by Mahindra in terms of technology, offering AI voice assistance, a driver monitoring system, smart door handles, a panoramic sky roof with mood lights and so on. The Adrenox system and ADAS make it one of the safest and most tech-laden SUVs at its price point.

What Are The Downsides?

While the XUV700 does have several positives going for it, one cannot overlook a few downsides as well.

Long Waiting Period

The biggest negative currently is the waiting period, which could extend up to 9 months, depending on the variant. It can be a deal-breaker for buyers who want quicker delivery.

Only Diesel AWD Available

The AWD system is limited only to diesel variants. There is no AWD option in the petrol trims. It limits the choice for customers looking for AWD with petrol.

Some Compromise on Interior Plastics

Mahindra could have used better quality materials on some interior panels, like the dash and door grab handles. It's not a deal breaker but something that Mahindra could improve.

No Sunroof in Lower Variants

A sunroof is available only in the AX5 and AX7 variants, missing in the more affordable AX3 trim. Many rivals offer sunroofs from the base variant itself.

Heavily Loaded Top-End Variant

While the AX7 variant does get all bells and whistles, the XUV700 price also becomes very expensive, crossing Rs. 25 lakhs on-road. The lower variants miss out on some key features like the AWD.

Verdict - The XUV700 is Worth The Wait For Most Buyers

On the whole, the Mahindra XUV700 comes across as an extremely compelling product that stakes its claim as the new benchmark in its segment. Most downsides, like the waiting period, interior plastics, etc., are not critical flaws and can be improved over time.

For customers looking at a powerful, full-size 7-seater SUV packed with features, safety tech and great ride quality in the price range of Rs. 15 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs, it does not get better than the XUV700. The long wait time is an inconvenience but worth it considering the value, performance and sophistication the XUV700 offers over rivals.

So, in most cases, the Mahindra XUV700 is indeed worth waiting for unless someone wants quicker delivery or AWD with petrol. For all other buyers who have the patience of waiting for up to 9 months, the XUV700 emerges as an advantageous purchase both in the short and long term.

