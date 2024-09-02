'Is This Definitely Arson?': Elon Musk Raises Question After Massive Fire Destroys Historic Church In France | X

France: In a shocking incident that came to light from France, a major fire broke out at a historic church in northern France on Monday morning. Horrific visuals of the massive blaze emanating from the bell tower of the church have surfaced on social media. The bell tower of the church collapsed due to the intense fire that originated in the tower. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to the video of the massive blaze and raised questions over the incident.

Elon Musk questioned the tragic incident, asking, "Is this definitely arson?" The video was shared on social media with the caption, "BREAKING: Yet another church in France is in flames. This one is from 1854 and survived two world wars. Why does this keep happening? SHARE - The media won't show you this." The social media user expressed suspicion over the sudden fire that damaged the historic church in France.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user also raised suspicion over the incident and said, "New church burned in France, this time, church of Immaculate Conception of Saint Omer in Calais. Now it only remains to understand why so many churches and zero mosques have burned in France in recent years. Does anyone have an explanation?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About The Incident

According to reports from AFP, the fire broke out in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, located in the northern town of Saint-Omer, at around 4:30 AM on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the scene upon receiving the information about the fire. Reports indicate that around 90 firefighters were eventually able to control the fire after a prolonged struggle.

Interior Minister Mourns The Tragic Incident

There are no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. However, residents living nearby were evacuated for safety. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin stated, "The fire that broke out last night in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint-Omer, in the Pas-de-Calais, is now under control. All my thoughts are with the Catholics and the inhabitants of Saint-Omer, @fdecoster. Thanks to the 90 firefighters mobilized. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact origin of the fire."