Is MJPJAY’s insurance for all, Maharashtra's way to manage COVID 19-related expenses?

The decision to include everyone with a ration card under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), an insurance scheme run by Maharashtra, comes at the time of Coronavirus. With numbers of COVID19 patients rising in the state, the MJPJAY chief claims that it can cover any number of Coronavirus patients under the scheme.

At present, there are around 17,000 cases in Maharashtra and with most of them admitted in government hospitals which are usually the empanelled hospitals under MJPJAY. “More than 830 hospitals are empanelled under the state government’s insurance scheme. From that, around 120 hospitals are empanelled in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). We expect this number to rise further.”

As Coronavirus comes under the infectious disease category, some empanelled hospitals that have opted for this category will not have to ask patients to pay. Lauding the government, an expert said this is one of the smart decisions by the state government. A source said, “By offering the insurance to all, the state government will be able to use the funds under this scheme to treat COVID 19 patients. Even if the government is able to empanel some private hospitals under the scheme just for this infectious disease then it need not worry much about fund management.”

Here the insurance company, United India Insurance will take care of the payment of hospitals while the government pays a premium of around 800 per person. “This will allow the state government to transfer the risk to the insurance company and if it continues to empanel more and more private hospitals just for COVID 19, the government has one less thing to worry,” claimed another source familiar with the matter.

At present, more private hospitals are empanelled and this number is expected to rise further. This rise can even be for a limited period. As per the data of MJPJAY, around 1,275 patients have registered in the last 24 hours under the scheme. As per May 7 data, Maharashtra has a record 1,233 new cases in Maharashtra.

Since 2012, more than 36.8 lakh beneficiaries have availed the benefit of the scheme and around Rs 6944.03 crore has been authorised under this scheme.