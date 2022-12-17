Is it Good to Take a Loan Against Property in IndusInd Bank?

A Loan Against Property can help you secure financing for your business or personal needs, and choosing the right lender can make the loan process easier.
If you have been in the loan market, you know that finding the right lender with a good loan offer is difficult. You may have spent several hours researching, and several more comparing loan offers, only to find yourself rejecting lenders based on the terms and conditions specified on the loan papers.
Well, fortunately for you, IndusInd Bank has a transparent terms and conditions list as well as loan offers to match your needs. Here’s why you should take a Loan Against Property from IndusInd Bank.
1. Higher Loan Amount
Depending on your needs, you will have to decide your loan amount. If you need to cater to urgent financial needs, like setting up the machinery to increase production, you will have to go for a large sum. In such a case, taking out a Loan Against Property from IndusInd Bank will benefit you as it allows you to apply for a loan for up to Rs. 10 crores to meet your financial needs.
But remember, your profile and eligibility will determine the loan amount you can avail. It includes other factors like your monthly income, age, credit score, and credit history.
2. Longer Repayment Tenure
IndusInd Bank allows you to spread out your payments for the over a maximum term of 15 years. Borrowers can choose their loan tenure and their monthly EMI payments based on their financial capacity. This means one never has to search their pockets to make a timely EMI payment when opting for a Loan Against Property with IndusInd Bank.
3. Loan Against Property as an Overdraft Facility
IndusInd Bank also provides an overdraft facility on Loan Against Property. You can withdraw funds within a credit limit and use them for your business or personal needs. The best part, You only need to pay the interest on the amount you have withdrawn or utilised.
4. Easy Apply for a Loan Against Property
Another reason to get a Loan Against Property from IndusInd Bank is the easy application process. You don't have to run to its branch to apply for a Loan Against Property. Instead, you can do it by applying for a Loan Against Property online.
Customer may apply using any of the below-mentioned options:
Apply online, filling up the online application form
Use phone-banking for assistance
Visit your nearest IndusInd Bank branch
Contact your relationship manager for more details
Parting Thoughts
IndusInd Bank is one of the few financial institutions offering flexible payment tenures, higher loan amounts, and competitive . Visit our website and apply for a Loan Against Property from the comfort of your home.
This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.
