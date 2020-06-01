Is Hero MotoCorp’s sales figures and unique customers showing a pick up in demand?

Most businesses in India are living under the fear of drop in consumption or demand in their sector. But looks like green shoots have started in the Indian economy. Automaker Hero MotoCorp stated that it sold more than 1,60,000 units of motorcycles and scooters during the month of May, while the company serviced nearly 15 lakh unique customer two-wheelers.

For the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, this is not a huge sales but it is the start of revival. The company revealed that it has dispatched 1,12,682 units of two-wheelers in the month of May 2020, keeping the safety guidelines issued by the government in mind.

The company revealed that nearly 5,000 customer touch-points have reopened amidst strict safety measures in place. “These outlets, which contribute 85 per cent of the Company’s domestic sales, retailed more than 160,000 units of motorcycles and scooters during the month of May, driven by demand in the semi-urban and rural markets, with BS-VI vehicles witnessing positive customer response.”

The company scaled-up production in a phased manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4. All six manufacturing facilities of the Company in India – at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh – have now resumed operations with limited production.

The Company’s manufacturing facilities at global locations – one each in Colombia and Bangladesh – restarted production during the month.